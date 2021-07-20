Continued cooler than normal across Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon underneath a mainly sunny sky.

A weather pattern change will take place over the remainder of the week. The dome of high pressure responsible for record-setting heat out west is heading our way. Not only does the forecast look dry the next 7 to 10 days it also looks hot.

High temperatures will soar into the 90s tomorrow through Friday before flirting with 100 degrees this weekend. Factor in rising humidity and it will feel like 105 degrees or higher.

The hot and dry spell is expected to last through next week. In fact, we may go over 100 degrees every day in Wichita through the end of July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 71. Sunny.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 72. Sunny.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 74. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 100. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

