Advertisement

Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave

EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - County Manager Tom Stolz has placed Dr. John Gallagher, EMS Director, on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.

Paul Misasi, Deputy EMS Director, and Bill Robben, EMS Colonel, will be managing the EMS department.

The county said this continues to be a personnel matter and no further information will be disclosed at this time.

Gallagher’s placement comes nearly four months after the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services issued an order sanctioning several EMTs and paramedics in the Wichita area and revoking the license of one in connection to the way they handled a 2019 suicide case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
12-hour standoff leads to the arrest of southwest Kansas man
Chester I. Lewis Park up for redesign and expansion
Chester I. Lewis Park could receive funding to expand and redesign
Wichita Public Schools hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of new school year
Wichita Public Schools hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of new school year
Cheney Lake shooting, kidnapping
2-year-old girl critically injured in shooting, kidnapping near Cheney Lake