Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - County Manager Tom Stolz has placed Dr. John Gallagher, EMS Director, on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.

Paul Misasi, Deputy EMS Director, and Bill Robben, EMS Colonel, will be managing the EMS department.

The county said this continues to be a personnel matter and no further information will be disclosed at this time.

Gallagher’s placement comes nearly four months after the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services issued an order sanctioning several EMTs and paramedics in the Wichita area and revoking the license of one in connection to the way they handled a 2019 suicide case.

