Getting hotter this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way later this week as we begin a prolonged stretch of summer heat across Kansas.

Wednesday morning will start out mild with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90. South winds will be breezy over western Kansas with gusts between 25 to 30 mph at times.

The weather pattern will change later this week as a large area of high pressure currently over Rockies will move into the Plains. This will bring hotter temperatures with highs likely returning to the 90s statewide on Thursday with mid to upper 90s by this weekend.

Humidity levels will remain fairly low, but it will eventually get more humid over south central and eastern Kansas by this weekend.

The heat will last through much of next week with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Rain chances will also remain low for at least the next 7 to 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67

Thu: High: 92 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 73 Sunny; hot and humid.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; hot and humid.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

