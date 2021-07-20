Kansas Cosmosphere sees benefit of Bezos’ space flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to travel to space, blasting off Tuesday morning in his company, Blue Origin’s fully-automated rocket.

The passengers consisted of the Amazon founder, his brother Mark, an 82-year-old aviation trailblazer, Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old Dutch student.

During the 10-minute trip, they traveled 60 miles above the ground and experienced several minutes of weightlessness before returning to earth.

Bezos’ space flight comes on the heels of fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s launch earlier this month, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel.

Mimi Meredith, senior vice president of communication and chief development officer at Kansas Cosmosphere, said Bezos’ trip into space goes far beyond billionaires.

“It’s not all about astronauts and engineers. It’s also about doctors and nurses and welders and farmers. That’s what it’s going to take to get us to other planets. And to peruse what the universe has to offer us,” said Meredith.

Blue Origin plans two more launches this year, with the first one launching sometime in the fall. Bezos eventually wants Blue Origin to go to the moon.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.