Advertisement

Kay’s This N That closing its doors in Wichita for good

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have ever looked for a Halloween costume in Wichita, you probably walked into Kay’s This N That.

However, after 50 years in business, the Wichita store which served up a little bit of this and that is closing its doors for good.

The owners retired five years ago, and Kay passed away last year. Now, the plan is to operate through the end of the year and hopefully sell off all inventory.

“This has just changed. People buy more stuff online than they used to. People like the idea of being able to buy something and have it show up at their doorstep and not have to go interact,” said Travis Hettenbach, the son of the owners.

Loyal friends, customers, family, past employees, and our beloved Wichita-area community: 2021 will mark our 50th year...

Posted by Kays This N That on Monday, July 19, 2021

If you want to shop at Kay’s before they close, you won’t be able to do it online. The store will only sell inventory in person. Whatever is not sold will be donated to schools and theater departments in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital
Concerns grow as delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Sedgwick County
School district looking to hire over 200 teachers
Wichita school job openings
Kay's This N That closing for good after consumers but costumes predominantly online
“Kays This n’ That” is closing its doors for good.
Ascension Via Christi
Growing number of Delta variant cases COVID-19 causing concern in Sedgwick County