Kay’s This N That closing its doors in Wichita for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have ever looked for a Halloween costume in Wichita, you probably walked into Kay’s This N That.

However, after 50 years in business, the Wichita store which served up a little bit of this and that is closing its doors for good.

The owners retired five years ago, and Kay passed away last year. Now, the plan is to operate through the end of the year and hopefully sell off all inventory.

“This has just changed. People buy more stuff online than they used to. People like the idea of being able to buy something and have it show up at their doorstep and not have to go interact,” said Travis Hettenbach, the son of the owners.

Loyal friends, customers, family, past employees, and our beloved Wichita-area community: 2021 will mark our 50th year... Posted by Kays This N That on Monday, July 19, 2021

If you want to shop at Kay’s before they close, you won’t be able to do it online. The store will only sell inventory in person. Whatever is not sold will be donated to schools and theater departments in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.