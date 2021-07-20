Advertisement

Man with non-life-threatening injuries in hospital after Monday night shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 32-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Monday night.

Wichita Police said after 9:30 p.m. Monday night, police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of North Emporia – but no victims or suspects were in the area when they arrived, but there was evidence of shooting in the 500 block of East Central.

Police said after the man arrived at an area hospital, an investigation found that the victim was in a disturbance with someone who was known to them when shots were fired, striking him.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are working to locate others involved.

Those with information can call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

