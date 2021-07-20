Missing Kansas Man last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scottsdale Arizona Police Department filed a missing person report for Kansas native Robert Cuillo over the weekend.

Cuillo was last seen on Saturday, July 17, at about 1 am near Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Investigators are following up on leads and examining videos from businesses in the area where he was last seen.

Robert’s family and friends are monitoring his social media and other accounts for any activity that could assist in finding any information.

However, the community gathers tonight in a candlelight vigil at the Church of Magdalen to remember Cuillo, fearing for the worst.

Heartbreaking, Soul-Crushing Update: Unfortunately, we will gather tonight to pray for the repose of Bobby Cuillo's... Posted by Church of the Magdalen on Monday, July 19, 2021

Scottsdale police report a body found today where Cuillo was last seen. The identity of this body is not public at this time.

We will keep you updated on his search.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.