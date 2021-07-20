Advertisement

Missing Kansas Man last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scottsdale Arizona Police Department filed a missing person report for Kansas native Robert Cuillo over the weekend.

Cuillo was last seen on Saturday, July 17, at about 1 am near Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Investigators are following up on leads and examining videos from businesses in the area where he was last seen.

Robert’s family and friends are monitoring his social media and other accounts for any activity that could assist in finding any information.

However, the community gathers tonight in a candlelight vigil at the Church of Magdalen to remember Cuillo, fearing for the worst.

Heartbreaking, Soul-Crushing Update: Unfortunately, we will gather tonight to pray for the repose of Bobby Cuillo's...

Posted by Church of the Magdalen on Monday, July 19, 2021

Scottsdale police report a body found today where Cuillo was last seen. The identity of this body is not public at this time.

We will keep you updated on his search.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Wichita Man
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
12-hour standoff leads to the arrest of southwest Kansas man
Chester I. Lewis Park up for redesign and expansion
Chester I. Lewis Park could receive funding to expand and redesign
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave