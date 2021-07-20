Rural broadband gets boost

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - $43 billion will go towards expanding rural broadband. Over an eight-year period, the bulk of this money would go to loans and grants for the construction or improvement of internet service. The additional money would pay for pilot projects to *test various broadband technologies.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in agriculture launched this week. It’s called the Protein Pact, standing for; People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow. The initiative is focused on healthy land air and water, providing high-quality protein, humane care for livestock, producing safe and healthy protein options, along with supporting a diverse and safe workplace. This is backed by organizations including the National Corn Growers Association and United Soybean Board.

AGCO is testing out a new tool to help producers with precision farming. The precision ag line, or better known as the “PAL” program will connect AGCO customers with precision ag technical experts by phone call or text message. PAL is currently being piloted with several members of AGCO’s North American dealership network. AGCO says so far, the experience has been positive. Expansion of the tool is expected to launch by late 2021.

The Great American Farm Show is making its way to Kansas! Frahm Farmland in Colby Kansas will host the two-day Farm Journal Field Days featuring farm tours, equipment demos, along with hearing from some of America’s top farms about trends impacting the industry. This year there’s an in-person and virtual option on August 26-27th. The cost is $49 per person. You can register here.

