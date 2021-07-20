Wichita Schools hiring teachers, paras for upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is hosting two job fairs this week to hire hundreds of employees needed for the upcoming school year.

The start of school is August 12th, but the district is hiring for various positions right now, including full-time teachers.

“Earlier in the summer, we did have higher numbers (of openings) but we have dwindled down to that 39 special education teaching positions, which is very similar to previous years. And, we’re down to about 43 regular education teaching positions,” said Jenna Ginest, manager of recruitment and staffing for USD 259.

Starting salary for certified teachers is $43,654 per year, with health insurance at no cost.

The district is also hiring 158 para educators and will pay $14.23 per hour. This year, paras may now work 35 hours per week to qualify for health insurance.

“158 positions is quite a bit. I think that the school district has done a good job of making sure that they’re offering the best pay. So, if you think you might want to get into this, this would be a great opportunity,” said Esau Freeman, business representative for SEIU Local 513.

The district is also hiring for guest staff or substitute teachers and will pay between $119 to $165 per day, depending on education and length of assignment.

“We are doing our very best and we’re excited about this upcoming Friday’s career fair. We think a lot of people will show up especially for the guest staffing because we’ve actually been able to raise those daily and long term rates. And those rates have gone up significantly to try and improve and get people to come in and work on a day-to-day basis,” said Sean Hudspeth, chief human resources officer for USD 259.

Wichita Public Schools is hosting two job fairs this week, specifically looking for food service aides. The first job fair is on Wednesday, July 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria at East High School. An interview and hiring fair will take place on Friday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

