Advertisement

Wichita Schools hiring teachers, paras for upcoming school year

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is hosting two job fairs this week to hire hundreds of employees needed for the upcoming school year.

The start of school is August 12th, but the district is hiring for various positions right now, including full-time teachers.

“Earlier in the summer, we did have higher numbers (of openings) but we have dwindled down to that 39 special education teaching positions, which is very similar to previous years. And, we’re down to about 43 regular education teaching positions,” said Jenna Ginest, manager of recruitment and staffing for USD 259.

Starting salary for certified teachers is $43,654 per year, with health insurance at no cost.

The district is also hiring 158 para educators and will pay $14.23 per hour. This year, paras may now work 35 hours per week to qualify for health insurance.

“158 positions is quite a bit. I think that the school district has done a good job of making sure that they’re offering the best pay. So, if you think you might want to get into this, this would be a great opportunity,” said Esau Freeman, business representative for SEIU Local 513.

The district is also hiring for guest staff or substitute teachers and will pay between $119 to $165 per day, depending on education and length of assignment.

“We are doing our very best and we’re excited about this upcoming Friday’s career fair. We think a lot of people will show up especially for the guest staffing because we’ve actually been able to raise those daily and long term rates. And those rates have gone up significantly to try and improve and get people to come in and work on a day-to-day basis,” said Sean Hudspeth, chief human resources officer for USD 259.

Wichita Public Schools is hosting two job fairs this week, specifically looking for food service aides. The first job fair is on Wednesday, July 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria at East High School. An interview and hiring fair will take place on Friday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

For a list of vacancies through Wichita Public Schools, click here.

To learn more about applying for a position, click here.

Related stories:

Wichita Public Schools hiring for hundreds of positions ahead new school year

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital
Concerns grow as delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Sedgwick County
kay's this n' that closes end of year
Kay’s This N That closing its doors in Wichita for good
School district looking to hire over 200 teachers
Wichita school job openings
Kay's This N That closing for good after consumers but costumes predominantly online
“Kays This n’ That” is closing its doors for good.
Ascension Via Christi
Growing number of Delta variant cases COVID-19 causing concern in Sedgwick County