WWII Vet stops by Kansas statehouse on his 50-state, 50-governor tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - World War II veteran Sidney Walton met Governor Laura Kelly and received a Kansas flag Tuesday morning for his fundraising efforts.

Sidney Walton, who is 102-years-old, is touring each of the 50 states in an effort to raise awareness for veterans and frontline nurses fighting COVID-19 with the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID response fund.

It is his 39th gubernatorial visit since he started his tour in May.

Paul said they were excited to meet the governor and continue their journey, but it’s not done until they visit all 50 states and raise enough money. Currently, they have a goal of $46 million. He said they were inspired by a similar campaign by the UK’s Captain Tom Moore, who raised $46 million for health care workers in the UK. Moore died due to COVID-19 complications.

“He’s having a great time in Kansas, loves Kansas and wishes he could stay longer in Kansas but we have to accelerate because at his advantaged age and if we want to meet our goal, we can’t linger around,” said Paul.

Gov. Kelly presented him with the Kansas flag and a coin commemorating his visit. The coin has an image of red ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz movie, Gov. Kelly was also wearing red shoes during his visit. Adjutant General David Weishaar met Walton alongside Gov. Kelly and gave him a coin Tuesday morning as well.

Walton was assisted by his son, Paul, leaving the Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka to the statehouse. They were led to the capital with a police escort with TPD officers and KHP troopers. They went down Kansas Ave. then turned onto 8th Ave. to the statehouse.

Walton is traveling to Wichita now before his next governor-stop. Paul said they are going to Oklahoma next to meet Governor Kevin Stitt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.