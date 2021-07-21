4You: AfterShocks are headed to Ohio, Wichita turns 151, Hutchison police officer receives lifesaving award
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University men’s alumni basketball team is heading to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
The team beat Challenge ALS Tuesday night, 69-65, at Koch Arena, where they set the record for the second-largest crowd in TBT history with 6,510 spectators in attendance.
The largest crowd was also set at Koch arena in 2019 with 7,154 fans.
The AfterShocks will take on Florida TNT in Dayton on July 31. The Basketball Tournament features a $1,000,000 winner-take-all prize.
Happy birthday, Wichita! The city is 151 years old today.
Wichita started as a trading post on the Chisholm Trail in the 1860s and was incorporated as a city in July 1870. It became a destination for cattle drives traveling north from Texas to Kansas railroads earning the nickname “Cowtown.”
Today is also the 131 birthday of Wichita’s original city hall, which is now the Wichita Sedgwick county historical museum.
The Hutchinson police department is honoring dispatcher, Fermina Orosco. Her actions helped save a person’s life back in December,
Police say Orosco got the call of a person having trouble breathing. That person then went into cardiac arrest, and the caller couldn’t provide traditional CPR.
They say Orosco helped instruct the caller on a modified version of CPR until paramedics arrived.
