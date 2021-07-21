Advertisement

4You: AfterShocks are headed to Ohio, Wichita turns 151, Hutchison police officer receives lifesaving award

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University men’s alumni basketball team is heading to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The team beat Challenge ALS Tuesday night, 69-65, at Koch Arena, where they set the record for the second-largest crowd in TBT history with 6,510 spectators in attendance.

The largest crowd was also set at Koch arena in 2019 with 7,154 fans.

The AfterShocks will take on Florida TNT in Dayton on July 31. The Basketball Tournament features a $1,000,000 winner-take-all prize.

CONNER FRANKAMP FOR THE WIN. THIS MAN IS ENTERING LEGENDARY STATUS IN TBT‼️‼️‼️‼️ AfterShocks ARE HEADED TO DAYTON & ARE THREE WINS FROM $1 MILL

Posted by The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Happy birthday, Wichita! The city is 151 years old today.

Wichita started as a trading post on the Chisholm Trail in the 1860s and was incorporated as a city in July 1870. It became a destination for cattle drives traveling north from Texas to Kansas railroads earning the nickname “Cowtown.”

Today is also the 131 birthday of Wichita’s original city hall, which is now the Wichita Sedgwick county historical museum.

Happy Birthday, Wichita! Our fair city was born on this day way back in 1870. We are celebrating this weekend - Saturday...

Posted by Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Hutchinson police department is honoring dispatcher, Fermina Orosco. Her actions helped save a person’s life back in December,

Police say Orosco got the call of a person having trouble breathing. That person then went into cardiac arrest, and the caller couldn’t provide traditional CPR.

They say Orosco helped instruct the caller on a modified version of CPR until paramedics arrived.

Due to COVID, the 2020 HPD award and recognition ceremony occurred this last Saturday, this week we would like to honor...

Posted by Hutchinson Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

