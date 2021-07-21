Advertisement

90′s return tomorrow

Heat wave heading for the plains by the weekend
90's are back for Wichita starting tomorrow as we begin to build the heat back into the forecast
90's are back for Wichita starting tomorrow as we begin to build the heat back into the forecast
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our quiet weather pattern will persist through the end of the month. Low pressure to our north could kick up a little wind by the end of the work week and some more cloud cover as well by the weekend, but overall we look to stay dry for a while.

Another near normal day is expected for your Thursday with highs in the low 90′s across the sunflower state.

Get ready for a heat wave, there is a whole lot of heat heading to the plains by the weekend. Temperatures will push into the triple digits by early next week. Right now there is no end in sight for the heat and our triple digit count could climb quickly as we head toward August.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Mostly Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 95 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97 Low: 71 Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny.

