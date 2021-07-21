Affidavit details what led up to crash that killed pregnant woman in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday details the events that led up to a crash earlier this month that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant.

Javan Ervin is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the crash. Samantha Russell, 22, was killed when Wichita police say Ervin ran a red light and crashed into a car she was driving. Russell was 33 weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.

The court document states Russell was admitted to a trauma unit and Wesley Medical Center staff performed an emergency c-section. The child was born a minute after Russell was admitted. She was pronounced dead four minutes later.

The entire incident began as police were attempting to take this man into custody. Jaime Chavez was a robbery suspect who police were looking for. He was arrested in west Wichita near maple and Ridge after getting out of the truck police say Ervin was driving.

As an officer approached the truck and the driver took off, jumped the curb in a parking lot to head northbound on Ridge Road. Police say he drove through the stoplight at Central and Ridge Road colliding with three other vehicles, including the one driven by Russell.

A GoFundMe set up for Russell’s family has raised more than $110,000 to date.

