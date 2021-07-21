Advertisement

Affidavit details what led up to crash that killed pregnant woman in west Wichita

Brandon and Samantha Russell
Brandon and Samantha Russell
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday details the events that led up to a crash earlier this month that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant.

Javan Ervin is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the crash. Samantha Russell, 22, was killed when Wichita police say Ervin ran a red light and crashed into a car she was driving. Russell was 33 weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.

The court document states Russell was admitted to a trauma unit and Wesley Medical Center staff performed an emergency c-section. The child was born a minute after Russell was admitted. She was pronounced dead four minutes later.

The entire incident began as police were attempting to take this man into custody. Jaime Chavez was a robbery suspect who police were looking for. He was arrested in west Wichita near maple and Ridge after getting out of the truck police say Ervin was driving.

As an officer approached the truck and the driver took off, jumped the curb in a parking lot to head northbound on Ridge Road. Police say he drove through the stoplight at Central and Ridge Road colliding with three other vehicles, including the one driven by Russell.

A GoFundMe set up for Russell’s family has raised more than $110,000 to date.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County Commissioner welcomes decision to place EMS Director on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

Derby high school student found creative way to help first responders
Derby High School students find creative way to help residents, first responders
Derby high school students found creative way to help first responders
Derby high school students found creative way to help first responders
Conner Frankamp
Frankamp hits winner to send Aftershocks to Ohio in TBT
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
COVID-19 cases rises just weeks before school starts in Wichita