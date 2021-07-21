Aftershocks advance to Ohio in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Aftershocks are headed to Dayton, Ohio, for the TBT quarterfinals.

The team of alumni from the Wichita State men’s basketball team beat the favored Challenge ALS, 69-65, Tuesday night.

Braxton Jones was inside Koch Arena where fans help set the record for the second-largest crowd in TBT history at 6,510 in attendance. The first record was set at Koch Arena in 2019 when 7,154 fans packed the Roundhouse.

The AfterShocks will take on the Florida TNT in Dayton on July 31.

