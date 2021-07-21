Advertisement

Building You: Cybersecurity careers require classes, certifications

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are interested in a cybersecurity career, you must first learn the basics.

“You need to understand the basics, like how to repair a computer, how to build and maintain a network, before you can learn how to configure a firewall and learn about the threats and how to detect it,” said John Davis, who has been part of the Information Technology faculty at WSU Tech for 10 years.

He enjoys teaching the next generation of IT experts.

“I really like to help people. We have all the way from high school juniors. We’ve had people 59, 60-years-old come and take our classes,” said Davis.

To get started, you must take classes and earn certifications.

“If you want to become a cybersecurity specialist, you’re going to need to look at education and training programs. Most of them are short term. A lot of them, if you’ve been laid off, you can get that paid for by coming down to the Wichita Workforce Center,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

Currently, there are 924 cybersecurity job postings on KansasWorks.com.

To learn more about the IT training programs through WSU Tech, click here, and through Butler Community College, click here.

