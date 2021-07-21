Cloud County daycare has license suspended

CLYDE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment suspended the license of a daycare in north-central Kansas.

The state issued the emergency order at Totsy Turtles Daycare in Clyde. That’s in Cloud County.

Under state law, KDHE can suspend the license to protect children from health or safety threats.

KDHE did not specify why it suspended the daycare’s license, but we do know the license was set to expire Monday regardless of the state order.

