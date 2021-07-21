Advertisement

Derby High School students find creative way to help residents, first responders

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Derby High School student found a creative way to earn money while providing a service to help first responders.

LeShaon Davis paints address numbers on curbs using reflective spray paint and stencils to help first responders, or even food delivery people, find home addresses at night.

Davis inherited the business from a former teammate who graduated and went to college. He uses the money he earns to help pay his expenses for football and baseball.

“I take pride in this since it’s the only thing I do to make money. I try my best to make it look as professional as possible,” said Davis.

“I had a lady; she was like ‘I’m so grateful for you painting, I had the ambulance come, and they said they saw my numbers before they saw ‘em on my house.’ I found out I could save lives, and it helps me as well.”

Davis said he hopes to expand his operation in the future and pass down the business to underclassmen.

