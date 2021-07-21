Hutchinson Zoo holds gender reveal party for new baby beavers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Zoo held a gender reveal party for twin baby beavers.

Beaver parents Nora and Clover, and aunt Nugget welcomed two baby beavers to the family. The twins were born in April; however, it is not easy to identify the gender of a beaver.

The zoo worked with Hutchinson’s Apple Lane Animal Hospital and UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory to determine the gender of the beavers.

At last Friday’s Family Zoo Nights, the zoo hosted a gender reveal party that revealed that both kits are boys.

Have you heard the news? The Hutchinson Zoo beaver colony has expanded! On April 24th, 2021, beaver parents Nora and... Posted by Hutchinson Zoo on Monday, July 19, 2021

The zoo will hold its last Family Zoo Night of the year on Aug. 13, giving animal lovers another opportunity to catch the baby beavers.

For more information on the zoo’s upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.