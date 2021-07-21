Advertisement

Hutchinson Zoo holds gender reveal party for new baby beavers

Beavers gender reveal party
Beavers gender reveal party(Hutchinson Zoo)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Zoo held a gender reveal party for twin baby beavers.

Beaver parents Nora and Clover, and aunt Nugget welcomed two baby beavers to the family. The twins were born in April; however, it is not easy to identify the gender of a beaver.

The zoo worked with Hutchinson’s Apple Lane Animal Hospital and UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory to determine the gender of the beavers.

At last Friday’s Family Zoo Nights, the zoo hosted a gender reveal party that revealed that both kits are boys.

Have you heard the news? The Hutchinson Zoo beaver colony has expanded! On April 24th, 2021, beaver parents Nora and...

Posted by Hutchinson Zoo on Monday, July 19, 2021

The zoo will hold its last Family Zoo Night of the year on Aug. 13, giving animal lovers another opportunity to catch the baby beavers.

For more information on the zoo’s upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Jail records show 21-year-old Jordan Williams was booked into jail for the...
WPD: Shooting death of 19-year-old accidental, arrest made
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County Commissioner welcomes decision to place EMS Director on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

University of Kansas Health System
Kansas health system declining to take patient transfers
How does free or reduced cost internet service sound? Thanks to a new temporary federal...
How to pay less (or nothing) for your internet service
Sedgwick County EMS
Sedgwick County to begin looking for new EMS director
Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
Suspect killed in crash near Park City