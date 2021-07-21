Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility, cause of death under investigation

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died Monday.

His cause of death is unknown but is not believed to be COVID-19 related, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) will investigate the death of the inmate, identified as Keith Wade.

Wade was serving an 84-month sentence for the battery of a juvenile correctional facility officer. He had been in prison since February of 2017.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.