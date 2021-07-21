Kansas City, Kan. public schools will require masks for upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will require masks for all students, staff, parents, and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year. The school board approved the safety measure Tuesday night, among other precautions.

With classes returning to in-person learning, KCKPS is trying to limit the number of COVID-19 cases as the school year starts.

Regardless of vaccination status, all students will be required to wear masks unless the student has specific health exemptions. Bandanas, vented or mesh masks, and face shields will not be permitted.

Visitation from parents or other visitors will be permitted, but visitors are encouraged to schedule ahead of time to limit outside interactions with students and staff.

It is not mandatory for students to participate in in-person learning. Students will also have the choice to enroll in “virtual learning” through Greenbush Education Service Center. Students and families will have to register for the program before the start of the school year.

Find KCKPS’s complete “Plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction” at kckps.org.

