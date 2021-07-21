Advertisement

Kansas health system declining to take patient transfers

University of Kansas Health System
University of Kansas Health System(University of Kansas Health System)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A major Kansas health system is declining to take patients from outside hospitals because it has too few open beds with cases of the faster-spreading COVID-19 delta variant surging.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites at the University of Kansas Health System said Wednesday that the space problem now the system’s main hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, is worse than it was last fall.

He said the hospital had open beds then because people were wearing masks and social distancing and doctors weren’t seeing other infections.

Stites said the health system is turning down between one and six patient transfers a day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Jail records show 21-year-old Jordan Williams was booked into jail for the...
WPD: Shooting death of 19-year-old accidental, arrest made
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County Commissioner welcomes decision to place EMS Director on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
COVID-19 cases rises just weeks before school starts in Wichita
Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital
Concerns grow as delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Sedgwick County
FILE - East Texas lawmaker files bill to help fund nursing homes
Kansas debate heats up over nursing homes’ visitor rules