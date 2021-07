SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KWCH) - The body of Robert “Bobby” Cuillo has been found in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that a body that was found earlier this week is Cuillo.

The examiner’s office did not provide further updates.

Cuillo was last seen Saturday, July 17 around 1 a.m. in Scottsdale.

