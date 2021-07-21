Advertisement

Organization raising money to send Kansas veterans on Honor Flights

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One organization is cleaning up central Kansas, while raising money for veterans to visit Washington, D.C.

Cans for Kansas Honor Flights said it earned more than $500 from a load of aluminum cans it gave to a recycling center.

The trailer was packed with nearly 1,400 pounds of cans.

That money will be used to send Kansas veterans on an honor flight to D.C. next month where veterans will get to visit the nation’s monuments.

