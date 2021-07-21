Advertisement

19-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex near downtown Wichita

Wichita police found a 19-year-old man dead Tuesday evening after the call of a shooting in the...
Wichita police found a 19-year-old man dead Tuesday evening after the call of a shooting in the 500 block of N. Nims.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Nims around 8 p.m. They arrived to find a 19-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. They are speaking to witnesses in the area.

No arrests have been made.

