19-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Nims around 8 p.m. They arrived to find a 19-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. They are speaking to witnesses in the area.

No arrests have been made.

