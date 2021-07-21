Warmer Wednesday weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another clear and comfortable morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 60s will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon underneath a mostly sunny sky.

A weather pattern change will take place over the remainder of the week. The dome of high pressure responsible for record-setting heat out west is heading our way. Not only does the forecast look dry the next 7 to 10 days it also looks hot.

High temperatures will climb well into the 90s tomorrow and Friday before flirting with 100 degrees this weekend. Factor in rising humidity and it will feel like 105 degrees or higher.

The hot and dry spell is expected to last through next week. In fact, we may go over 100 degrees every day in Wichita through the end of July.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 72. Sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 74. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 98. Low: 73. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.