Wichita Police, Kansas Highway Patrol remind drivers to keep both eyes on the road

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving is something many of us do every day, but may not realize how dangerous it can be.

The Wichita Police Department said on average about 10,000 vehicle crashes happen a year.

It can only take a second of your eyes off the road to cause something that could be life-altering.

Officers said to prevent this, it’s as simple as keeping both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.

“Allow yourself enough time. I know sometimes that’s just not possible. But you just need to slow down and pay attention to what you’re doing out there on the streets because the inattentive driving, the not paying attention is going to cause an accident eventually,” Captain Brent Allred said.

“And when you talk about what’s going on out on the highways and the city streets, people are trying to maneuver their vehicle while using all of this technology. So it’s a huge problem,” Trooper Tod Hileman said.

One second can cause a life altering accident. Officers want you to remember that next time you get behind the wheel.

“We’ve had 26 citizens die in Wichita in traffic fatalities, this year so far. In 2020 at this same time period we only had 14. And in 2020, it was our highest number of traffic fatalities in over 20 years. So, we’re talking about accidents but accidents lead to fatalities and we’ve had way too many over the last several years. And I want to encourage people to be safe on the roadways,” Allred said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.