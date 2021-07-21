Park City, Wichita Police working fatal crash at 53rd and Hydraulic
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic. A pursuit happened nearby.
The intersection will be closed for “several hours,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
