Park City, Wichita Police working fatal crash at 53rd and Hydraulic

Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic. A pursuit happened nearby.

The intersection will be closed for “several hours,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Avoid the area of 53rd & Hydraulic due to a fatality collision that is being investigated at that intersection.

Posted by Park City Police Department - Kansas on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

