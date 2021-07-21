Park City, Wichita Police working fatal crash at 53rd and Hydraulic

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic. A pursuit happened nearby.

The intersection will be closed for “several hours,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Avoid the area of 53rd & Hydraulic due to a fatality collision that is being investigated at that intersection. Posted by Park City Police Department - Kansas on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

