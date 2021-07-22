Advertisement

2 unidentified men accused of damaging Kingman laundromat

Two men accused of damaging property
Two men accused of damaging property
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kingman police are looking for two men who damaged property at a local laundromat. They said around 6 pm last Friday, officers were sent to Kingman Laundromat to investigate criminal property damage.

The day prior, two men were caught on camera damaging property within the laundromat.

If you have any information regarding the identities of these men, contact Kingman Police Department at (620) 532-5133.

