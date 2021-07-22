Air Quality Advisory issued for Wichita area
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for the Wichita area, mainly due to wildfires in the western United States.
Smoke and particulates from the wildfires are coming across the plains and east coast.
The city said residents with lung disease, older adults, and children should take these steps to reduce exposure:
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better
