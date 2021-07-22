Advertisement

Air Quality Advisory issued for Wichita area

The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin, stands at...
The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin, stands at the junction of the Big and Little Arkansas rivers.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for the Wichita area, mainly due to wildfires in the western United States.

Smoke and particulates from the wildfires are coming across the plains and east coast.

The city said residents with lung disease, older adults, and children should take these steps to reduce exposure:

  • Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard
  • Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors
  • Be active outdoors when air quality is better

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Wichita region. Our current air quality index is 102, as of 7 a.m. A...

Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Thursday, July 22, 2021

