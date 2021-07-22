Heat wave begins Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our heat wave will begin to kick into gear Friday with mid 90′s in the forecast. From there, we look to stay in upper 90′s to low 100′s through the 10 day.

Low pressure to our north could kick up a little wind tomorrow and some more cloud cover as well by the weekend, but overall we look to stay dry for a while. Some models are hinting for rain chances by Sunday mainly north of Salina. But overall this hot and dry pattern looks to hold steady to close out July.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow: Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Sat: High: 97 Sunny to mostly sunny

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 73 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.