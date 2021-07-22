Advertisement

Lawsuit to be filed after three-year-old dies after dental procedure

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three-year-old Abiel Zapata died in Wichita on Tuesday, July 6, after visiting Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry. Zapata was getting dental work done that day.

”You can imagine how a mother and father feel, who thoroughly investigated, trying to make sure their child went to a dental office that knows exactly how to take care of kids. Their son comes out dead, you can imagine how the parents feel,” said Brad Prochaska, the family’s medical malpractice lawyer.

Now, the family is trying to figure out exactly what happened with the help of Prochaska.

“Why would someone go get a dental procedure and come out dead, it’s a shocking result.”

Prochaska says a preliminary report from medical records shows there was inadequate oxygen which caused an irregular heart rhythm which lead to no pulse. Abiel later died at the hospital.

Prochaska says there will soon be a lawsuit filed to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“The people involved, we ask them questions under oath as to what really happened, that way we can fill in all the blanks as to what really happened and find out what really went wrong so this terrible tragedy doesn’t happen again,” said Prochaska.

The lawsuit will be filed in the next couple weeks.

