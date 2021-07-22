Lawsuit: Kansas altered software to hide election records

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - A judge is considering whether Kansas’ Republican secretary of state ran afoul of the state’s open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted.

Civil rights advocates say the decision will have far-reaching implications for government transparency.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson heard arguments last week in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has ordered the removal of a database function after a court last year ruled that the information is a public record.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.