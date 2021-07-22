Advertisement

Lawsuit: Kansas altered software to hide election records

By Roxanna Hedgeman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - A judge is considering whether Kansas’ Republican secretary of state ran afoul of the state’s open records law by ordering the removal of an election database function that generates a statewide report showing which provisional ballots were not counted.

Civil rights advocates say the decision will have far-reaching implications for government transparency.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson heard arguments last week in a lawsuit filed by voting rights activist Davis Hammet. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has ordered the removal of a database function after a court last year ruled that the information is a public record.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Jail records show 21-year-old Jordan Williams was booked into jail for the...
WPD: Shooting death of 19-year-old accidental, arrest made
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County Commissioner welcomes decision to place EMS Director on administrative leave
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Vigil held for missing Kansas man last seen in Arizona
Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
Suspect killed in crash near Park City

Latest News

Sedgwick County ambulances
Sedgwick County to begin search for new EMS director
Liberty Bell 7
Liberty Bell 7 flight marks 60 years
IT faculty at WSU Tech
Building You: Cybersecurity careers require classes, certifications
The Kansas Cosmosphere is only one of four museums worldwide to have a flown set of manned...
July 21 marks 60 years since Liberty Bell 7 crash