WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is inviting residents to help select the name of the new community center located at the current Evergreen Branch Library.

The city listed five names residents can vote on: El Norte, Arteaga, El Pueblo, Evergeen, and Adelante.

Residents can fill out a ranked choice survey here.

