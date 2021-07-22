Statewide heat wave gets started today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another comfortable morning across Kansas with out the door temperatures in the 60s. Later today that will change as highs top-out in the lower to middle 90s under a mainly sunny sky.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees will feel like 105 and possibly hotter in places. Outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon and if you must be outside, please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A cold front will get close to Kansas on Sunday night into Monday. Some storms are possible, mainly northeast of Salina, and temperatures may drop a few degrees on Monday back into the upper 90s.

The heat dome will rebuild and dominate our weather next week. Tuesday through (at least) Saturday will be in the triple digits with no chance of rain. In fact, some spots (Wichita included) may see their hottest temperatures in years.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 74. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 73. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: High: 101. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.