Advertisement

Statewide heat wave gets started today

Highs in the 90s will soon climb into the triple digits
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another comfortable morning across Kansas with out the door temperatures in the 60s. Later today that will change as highs top-out in the lower to middle 90s under a mainly sunny sky.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees will feel like 105 and possibly hotter in places. Outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon and if you must be outside, please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A cold front will get close to Kansas on Sunday night into Monday. Some storms are possible, mainly northeast of Salina, and temperatures may drop a few degrees on Monday back into the upper 90s.

The heat dome will rebuild and dominate our weather next week. Tuesday through (at least) Saturday will be in the triple digits with no chance of rain. In fact, some spots (Wichita included) may see their hottest temperatures in years.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 74. Sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 73. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 100. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: High: 101. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
Suspect killed in crash near Park City
Sedgwick County Jail records show 21-year-old Jordan Williams was booked into jail for the...
WPD: Shooting death of 19-year-old accidental, arrest made
Sedgwick County EMS
Sedgwick County to begin search for new EMS director
Brandon and Samantha Russell
Affidavit details what led up to crash that killed pregnant woman in west Wichita

Latest News

90's are back for Wichita starting tomorrow as we begin to build the heat back into the forecast
90′s return tomorrow
A weather pattern change will take place over the remainder of the week.
Warmer Wednesday weather
Forecast high temperatures for the next 3 days.
Getting hotter this week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas.
Continued cooler than normal across Kansas Tuesday