Wichita Police Department looking for vehicle involved in multiple burglaries

WPD looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected of multiple robberies
WPD looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected of multiple robberies(WDP)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department detectives are asking for help locating a vehicle and its driver.

It is believed that the owner of the car has been involved in multiple burglaries of homes that are under construction near I-235 and West, Douglas Ave and Rock Road, and 167th and Maple.

It’s a light-colored Nissan Sentra with a license plate reading 953MNW. Police need any information you may have on where the car may be or who may be driving it.

If you know anything, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (620) 532-3216.

