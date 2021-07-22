Wichita Police Department looking for vehicle involved in multiple burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department detectives are asking for help locating a vehicle and its driver.

It is believed that the owner of the car has been involved in multiple burglaries of homes that are under construction near I-235 and West, Douglas Ave and Rock Road, and 167th and Maple.

It’s a light-colored Nissan Sentra with a license plate reading 953MNW. Police need any information you may have on where the car may be or who may be driving it.

WPD Detectives are asking for your help locating the pictured vehicle, believed to be involved in multiple burglaries of... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

If you know anything, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (620) 532-3216.

