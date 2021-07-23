Advertisement

4You: Teens clean up Arkansas River for Wichita’s Birthday, Bob Dole turns 98, WPD newest member

By Lily Wu and Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita celebrated its 151 birthday Wednesday. To commemorate the cities birthday, a group of teens helped to clean its river.

The Wichita West High School Pioneer football team was out at the Arkansas River. They cleaned along the banks from Lincoln to the Maple Street bridge. They managed to pick up 25 bags of trash.

Great time today doing our part to take care of our community. Our Pioneers cleaned up the river from Lincoln to Maple Street Bridge. We picked up 25 bags of trash. #pioneerpride #WestHighYouKnow

Posted by Wichita West Pioneer Football-You Know on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Today is former Senator Bob Dole’s birthday. The former presidential candidate turns 98 years old today.

He was born on this day in 1923 in Russell, Kansas, and World War II and served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. Before his time in the Senate, Dole represented Kansas in the house from 1961 to 1969.

The Wichita Police Department is welcoming its newest member. Mantra the black lab will specialize in explosive and firearm-related detection.

She comes through a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Teens clean up Arkansas River for Wichita's Birthday, Bob Dole turns 98, WPD newest member
