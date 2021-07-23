Advertisement

9-year-old uses school lesson to save herself from house fire

By Ronnie Das
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) – Arynne Nichols remembered an important safety lesson she learned in school when her house caught on fire.

The 9-year-old girl was calm, cool and collected when a kitchen fire caused her home to quickly fill with smoke.

“I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe down there. So, I came in [my bedroom] and closed my door,” Nichols said, following what she was taught in school.

“A technique that we use called, VENT – enter, isolate, search. They’re taught to close their bedroom door. They’re taught to put a barrier down to keep the smoke from coming in. They’re taught to open a window and go to the window and call for help,” Penn Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony said.

While her brother called for her, Nichols used her training to keep her safe.

“I covered the vent with one of the towels I had in my room and I opened my window when the firemen got here,” Nichols explained. “I called for help and then I broke my screen door, and they got me off of the roof and onto the ground where I was safe.”

The Penn Township fire chief says all too often the result is different when things don’t go well, stressing the importance of public education in fire safety for the community.

“She just went along with her training. She obviously paid attention in school,” said Chief Keith Witt. “She put to work what she learned and it was the Elkhart City Fire Department that came to her school when she was in second grade, taught these kids what they needed to know, and well, it stuck with her. It was great, one of the best stories that I’ve had in my career to see the outcome like that.”

The fire chief asked Nichols if she wanted to be a firefighter because she did such a good job in that stressful situation, but she told him she wants to be a veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WSBT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies during dental procedure in Wichita
A man is in critical condition after slipping and falling into the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield.
Man in critical condition after falling into river in Winfield
Two men accused of damaging property
2 unidentified men accused of damaging Kingman laundromat
WPD looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected of multiple robberies
Wichita Police Department looking for vehicle involved in multiple burglaries

Latest News

Arynne Nichols followed a lesson she was taught in school to help save herself from a house fire.
9-year-old uses school lesson to save herself from house fire
In this combination photo, Angelina Jolie, left, arrives at the European Premiere of...
Court disqualifies private judge in Jolie-Pitt divorce
In this 2019 photo provided by researcher Barbara Klump, a sulphur-crested cockatoo opens the...
Crafty cockatoos master dumpster diving and teach each other
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms