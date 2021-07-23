Advertisement

Dangerous heat and humidity combo this weekend

Hot and dry weather will extend into next week
hottest temps past 5 years
hottest temps past 5 years(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Later today will follow suit as we climb into the middle and upper 90s. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees will feel like 105 and possibly hotter in places. Outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon and if you must be outside, please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A cold front will get close to Kansas on Sunday night into Monday. Some storms are possible, mainly north-central and northeast Kansas, and temperatures may drop a few degrees back into the middle and upper 90s.

The heat dome will rebuild and dominate our weather next week. Tuesday through (at least) Sunday will be in the triple digits with no chance of rain. In fact, some spots (Wichita included) may see their hottest temperatures in years.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 73. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 98. Low: 74. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 100. Low: 74. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: High: 102. Low: 75. Sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 102. Low: 75. Sunny and hot.

