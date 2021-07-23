Former EMS Director, Sedgwick County agree to part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission and former EMS Director John Gallagher have accepted a mutually agreed settlement to accept Gallagher’s resignation.

The settlement will pay Gallagher four and a half months of his salary – $85,177.85.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Deputy EMS Director Paul Misasi and EMS Colonel Bill Robben will manage the EMS Department until an interim director is named by the end of next week.

Calls for Gallagher to resign as EMS director follow an extensive investigation into the department by the Wichita Eagle. Gallagher was hired as the EMS director in 2019.

