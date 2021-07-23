Advertisement

Former EMS Director, Sedgwick County agree to part ways

Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave effective...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission and former EMS Director John Gallagher have accepted a mutually agreed settlement to accept Gallagher’s resignation.

The settlement will pay Gallagher four and a half months of his salary – $85,177.85.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Deputy EMS Director Paul Misasi and EMS Colonel Bill Robben will manage the EMS Department until an interim director is named by the end of next week.

Calls for Gallagher to resign as EMS director follow an extensive investigation into the department by the Wichita Eagle. Gallagher was hired as the EMS director in 2019.

