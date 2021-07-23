Free dental clinic draws hundreds to Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people lined up at Century II for free dental care at the annual Mission of Mercy.

The regular free dental care clinic is put on by the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.

It is back this year after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Dentists and hygienists are volunteering their time to provide people with fillings and extractions that may otherwise be unable to get.

“I’m out here for free dental, getting a tooth pulled,” Bob Kerp said. “I think these people are way awesome for doing this, taking time out of their day to help a whole bunch of people. I’ve been putting it off for a long time, I can’t afford a dentist.”

The clinic is also providing people with free coronavirus vaccines if they want them. The clinic continues tomorrow starting at 5:30 a.m.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pandemic precautions like masking are in place for the clinic.

