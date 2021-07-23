Advertisement

Free dental clinic draws hundreds to Century II

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people lined up at Century II for free dental care at the annual Mission of Mercy.

The regular free dental care clinic is put on by the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.

It is back this year after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Dentists and hygienists are volunteering their time to provide people with fillings and extractions that may otherwise be unable to get.

“I’m out here for free dental, getting a tooth pulled,” Bob Kerp said. “I think these people are way awesome for doing this, taking time out of their day to help a whole bunch of people. I’ve been putting it off for a long time, I can’t afford a dentist.”

The clinic is also providing people with free coronavirus vaccines if they want them. The clinic continues tomorrow starting at 5:30 a.m.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pandemic precautions like masking are in place for the clinic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies during dental procedure in Wichita
A man is in critical condition after slipping and falling into the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield.
Man in critical condition after falling into river in Winfield
Two men accused of damaging property
2 unidentified men accused of damaging Kingman laundromat
WPD looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected of multiple robberies
Wichita Police Department looking for vehicle involved in multiple burglaries

Latest News

Hundreds of people lined up at Century II for free dental care at the annual Mission of Mercy.
Free dental clinic draws hundreds to Century II
Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave effective...
Former EMS Director, Sedgwick County agree to part ways
A new 10-foot tall Keeper replica was unveiled at McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.
Freedom Keeper unveiled on McConnell Air Force Base
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Man in custody following standoff in Sherman County