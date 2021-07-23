Freedom Keeper unveiled on McConnell Air Force Base
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new 10-foot tall Keeper replica was unveiled at McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.
The Freedom Keeper was donated to the base by Friends of McConnell.
The replica is part of a public art project called Keepers on Parade, which allows local artists to design and paint Keeper replicas to be on display across the city.
