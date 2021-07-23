Freedom Keeper unveiled on McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new 10-foot tall Keeper replica was unveiled at McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.

The Freedom Keeper was donated to the base by Friends of McConnell.

The replica is part of a public art project called Keepers on Parade, which allows local artists to design and paint Keeper replicas to be on display across the city.

Introducing Team McConnell's very own Keeper of the Plains! The ten-foot tall fiberglass statue can now be viewed just... Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.