A hot weekend could end with a few storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of Kansas will have some hot weather throughout the weekend as temperatures go well into the 90s. Chances for rain will remain few and far between, but some thunderstorms will return for northern Kansas into Sunday night.

Expect Saturday to start off with lows near 70 and afternoon temperatures will be in the 95 to 100 degree range. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a light south breeze.

Sunday will be hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. As a weak front drops into the area Sunday night, scattered storms will be possible along and north of I-70. The rain chance will gradually drift south into Monday morning.

The “coolest” day for next week will in fact be Monday as clouds linger and a few storms remain possible. Highs will be in the lower half of the 90s. A heat wave sets in for the middle of the week as much of Kansas will be faced with highs around 100.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Sun: High: 96 Partly cloudy; a stray storm possible overnight.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; a few storms possible.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Turning mostly sunny; breezy.

