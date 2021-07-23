The Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic comes to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Mission of Mercy Clinic is offering free dental visits to Wichitans on Friday the 23 through the 24 at Century II Expo Hall.

Co-chairman of the Kansas Mission of Mercy, Jon Tilton, takes pride in caring for patients in need of dental care.

“We’ve got some extremely dedicated people with caring hearts that are going to do their very, very best to help other people in pain,” said Tilton.

“Help them in any way that we can, in the easiest fashion we possibly can to make sure that they have no pain and to make sure that their outcome is what they want.”

Volunteers have been setting up the event today. Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation Executive Director Niki Sadler gets great joy from helping put healthy smiles on people’s faces.

“All of us here that come and volunteer, that’s the gift to all of us,” said Sadler.

“When you change somebody’s life by just walking through that door and giving them the treatment, they need to give them a smile that they’ve been wanting.”

The Kansas Mission of Mercy expects to serve anywhere between 200 to 250 patients each day.

No proof of income or dental records is required to receive these services—doors open at 5:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

