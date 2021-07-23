Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
Park City and Wichita Police are working a fatality crash at 53rd and Hydraulic.
Suspect killed in crash near Park City
Sedgwick County Jail records show 21-year-old Jordan Williams was booked into jail for the...
WPD: Shooting death of 19-year-old accidental, arrest made
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies during dental procedure in Wichita
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

Latest News

WPD talks about pursuit policy
WPD explains pursuit policy after recent deadly crashes, chases
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Mission of Mercy looking for volunteers
The Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic comes to Wichita