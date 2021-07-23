Advertisement

KU Basketball Coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas coach Bill Self gathers his playersduring practice for a first round men's college...
Kansas coach Bill Self gathers his playersduring practice for a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Kansas will play Austin Peay on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Self released a statement Friday saying he’s experiencing minor symptoms.

Self was set to recruit players at various tournaments this weekend, but after experiencing symptoms, went and got tested.

Self is currently in isolation.

