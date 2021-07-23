KU Basketball Coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.
Self released a statement Friday saying he’s experiencing minor symptoms.
Self was set to recruit players at various tournaments this weekend, but after experiencing symptoms, went and got tested.
Self is currently in isolation.
