Man in custody following standoff in Sherman County
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is in custody after a standoff Friday morning in Sherman County in northwest Kansas.
On Facebook, the Sherman County sheriff said the standoff started north of Edson with a possible armed suspect in a cornfield.
Investigators brought in an aircraft to help find the suspect and said he was taken into custody without incident shortly after that.
