Sedgwick County sets up vaccine clinic at Mission of Mercy

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people lined up outside Century II Friday for free dental care, but the clinic also provided free COVID-19 vaccinations for those who wanted it.

The Sedgwick County Health Department provided the vaccines.

“I haven’t heard what the numbers are, but this morning when they were opened already vaccinated nine people, so that’s exciting,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Byrne said not all unvaccinated people are against getting the shots, but it may not be a priority.

She said bringing vaccines to them instead has been fairly successful.

“When we asked people ‘why now?’ earlier on, it was pressure from family, or they decided it was time or long enough. Recently we hear ‘the delta variant is scary.’”

But just because the vaccine is free, available, and convenient, doesn’t mean everyone will take it, some still refuse.

“Nope, I’m not gettin’ one. I’m not interested. I’m a vet, I bet one of these days I’ll have to get a shot to go to the veteran’s hospital. But until it’s mandatory, I’m not getting one.”

While they may be harder to win over, Byrne said even just a handful of shots will help make the community a safer place.

That’s why they’re continuing to plan other outreach clinics throughout the community.

