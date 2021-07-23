Advertisement

Teenager injured in crash while fleeing police in Atchison

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash as he was fleeing from Atchison police.

The patrol says officers began pursuing a pickup truck early Friday on Main Street in Atchison. The report does not indicate what prompted the pursuit.

The truck eventually left the road and hit a building.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck. He was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. No one else was in the pickup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

