Tree climbing competition in Wichita this weekend

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some of the best tree climbers in the country are in Wichita through Sunday.

The North American Open Masters, a tree climbing competition, is going on right now at Oak Park.

Preliminary events are underway, then at sundown, more fun will take place.

“Tonight is going to be nighttime open at sunset. Get out to the park, at Oak Park, we’re gonna have black lights, great sound system, music, fog machines, glow in the dark ropes, glow in the dark climbers and we’re going to be racing head to head 50 feet up the rope and it’s a space theme so we’re gonna be blasting off,” Competitor Dustin Goodman said.

More events will take place tomorrow at Oak Park with finals moving to Hyde Park Sunday morning.

