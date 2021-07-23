Advertisement

Wichita hospitals see increasing numbers of MIS-C cases ahead of school year

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A majority of children with COVID-19 have been asymptomatic, but there are some cases with long-term effects.

Now doctors are finding cases of MIS-C in children, which is a syndrome linked to COVID that causes the immune system to attack every organ in the body.

Wesley Medical Center is reporting an increase in a rare covid complication impacting children.

A Kansas family whose six year old just spent a week in Wesley Medical Center is fighting COVID complications.

It sent six-year-old Felix Marcum to the ICU.

“The past two weeks have been a roller coaster for us,” Brian Marcum, Felix’s dad, said. “Two weeks ago we had a very healthy, exuberant vibrant child and then within, I would say, five days he turned into kind of a lump of himself.”

Doctors diagnosed Felix with MIS-C, once considered a rare covid-complication, but in this year, doctors have already seen several cases in the ICU and Wesley’s pediatric hospital.

“The main thing parents want to look out for is persistent fever,” Dr. Nisha Agasthya said.

There’s still many questions surrounding MIS-C.

“I’ve been in touch with have various complications and various issues that have lasted for months and months and we hope that’s not the case for us but we just really don’t know yet,” Jennifer Marcum, Felix’s mom, said.

Doctors are raising concerns over the complication now, three weeks ahead of the school year, as the large majority of students are still unvaccinated.

“For those people and these little people. It’s important for the people who can get vaccinated, to get vaccinated so that we can get through this pandemic.”

Right now, children under 12 years old are not eligible for the vaccine yet, health officials believe the FDA won’t grant authorization for this age group until at least September.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies during dental procedure in Wichita
A man is in critical condition after slipping and falling into the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield.
Man in critical condition after falling into river in Winfield
Two men accused of damaging property
2 unidentified men accused of damaging Kingman laundromat
WPD looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected of multiple robberies
Wichita Police Department looking for vehicle involved in multiple burglaries

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Teenager injured in crash while fleeing police in Atchison
Wichita hospitals see increasing numbers of MIS-C cases ahead of school year
Wichita hospitals see increasing numbers of MIS-C cases ahead of school year
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting near Harry...
18-year-old injured in Friday morning shooting
Man injured after river swim
Man injured after river swim