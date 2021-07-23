Wichita hospitals see increasing numbers of MIS-C cases ahead of school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A majority of children with COVID-19 have been asymptomatic, but there are some cases with long-term effects.

Now doctors are finding cases of MIS-C in children, which is a syndrome linked to COVID that causes the immune system to attack every organ in the body.

Wesley Medical Center is reporting an increase in a rare covid complication impacting children.

A Kansas family whose six year old just spent a week in Wesley Medical Center is fighting COVID complications.

It sent six-year-old Felix Marcum to the ICU.

“The past two weeks have been a roller coaster for us,” Brian Marcum, Felix’s dad, said. “Two weeks ago we had a very healthy, exuberant vibrant child and then within, I would say, five days he turned into kind of a lump of himself.”

Doctors diagnosed Felix with MIS-C, once considered a rare covid-complication, but in this year, doctors have already seen several cases in the ICU and Wesley’s pediatric hospital.

“The main thing parents want to look out for is persistent fever,” Dr. Nisha Agasthya said.

There’s still many questions surrounding MIS-C.

“I’ve been in touch with have various complications and various issues that have lasted for months and months and we hope that’s not the case for us but we just really don’t know yet,” Jennifer Marcum, Felix’s mom, said.

Doctors are raising concerns over the complication now, three weeks ahead of the school year, as the large majority of students are still unvaccinated.

“For those people and these little people. It’s important for the people who can get vaccinated, to get vaccinated so that we can get through this pandemic.”

Right now, children under 12 years old are not eligible for the vaccine yet, health officials believe the FDA won’t grant authorization for this age group until at least September.

